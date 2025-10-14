QEAT: Karachi Blues crush Multan in second round

Karachi Blues' Saad Baig poses for a picture after the second day of their second-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Multan at the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad on October 13, 2025. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Saad Baig backed his first innings’ 154 with an unbeaten half-century after Saqib Khan’s six-wicket haul to power Karachi Blues to a resounding seven-wicket victory over Multan on the third day of the second round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) here at the Marghzar Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Resuming their innings from 12/0 with a 161-run deficit, Multan could add 260 to their overnight score and were eventually bowled out for 272 in 65.4 overs, setting Karachi Blues a modest 100-run target.

Middle-order batter Sharoon Siraj remained the top-scorer for Multan with 96 off 148 deliveries, followed by opener Waqar Hussain, who made an 86-ball 52.

Saqib was the standout bowler for Karachi Blues in the second innings, picking up six wickets for just 62 runs in 17.4 overs. He was supported by Mohammad Asghar, who bagged two, while Saim Ayub and skipper Rameez Aziz chipped in with one apiece.

Chasing a modest 100-run target, Karachi Blues comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets, courtesy of first-innings centurion Saad’s unbeaten half-century.

Saad remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 65 off just 56 deliveries, featuring 11 fours and a six. His opening partner, Saim, was the other notable contributor with 21.

For Multan, Arafat Minhas claimed two wickets, while Hasan Hafeez struck once.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, FATA were 51/2 at the conclusion of the third day’s play while chasing a 256-run target against Peshawar.

Earlier in the day, Peshawar resumed their second innings from 59/1, leading by 19 runs, and went on to add 236 more to their overnight score to finish at 295 all out in 84 overs.

Leading the way for them were Israrullah, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Haris, who scored vital half-centuries.

Iftikhar remained the top-scorer with 75 off 117 deliveries, closely followed by Haris and Israrullah, who made 59 and 51, respectively.

Zahid Mehmood led the bowling charge for FATA with six wickets for 85 runs in 24 overs. He was supported by Akif Javed with two scalps, while Shahid Aziz and Sameen Gul chipped in with one apiece.

Set to chase 256, FATA got off to a dismal start as Mohammad Amir Khan struck twice to reduce them to 42/2 before Salman Khan Jnr and nightwatchman Sameen Gul prevented the side from further setbacks by knitting an unbeaten nine-run partnership.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Saad Khan’s unbeaten double century helped Bahawalpur give a strong response to Islamabad’s 541 all out on the penultimate day of their second-round QEAT match.

At the stumps, Bahawalpur were 463/6 in 126 overs, trailing by a further 78 runs, with Saad and Muhammad Imran firm.

Earlier in the day, Bahawalpur resumed their first innings from 124/3 through Saad and Mohammad Alamgir.

The duo continued its domination over Islamabad’s bowling attack and added 84 more to their overnight partnership until Alamgir fell victim to Mohammad Hammad Khan after scoring 58 off 117 deliveries.

Saad was then involved in another crucial 142-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Mubasir Khan, who made 72 off 120 deliveries with the help of nine fours.

Bahawalpur then suffered another setback when Kaleem Dil dismissed their captain, Saifullah Bangash, for just three and had consequently slipped to 357/6 before Muhammad Imran joined Saad in the middle.

The duo restored the momentum by putting together an unbeaten 106-run partnership for the seventh wicket and helped Bahawalpur finish the penultimate day on a high.

Saad remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 204 off 280 deliveries, studded with 25 fours and a six, while Imran had made 51 not out from 89 balls.

For Islamabad, Kaleem Dil took three wickets, followed by Jawad Ali with two, while Mohammad Hammad Khan made one scalp.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground here, Ali Zaryab’s monumental 199-run knock put Lahore Whites into a handy lead over Abbottabad on the penultimate day of their second-round QEAT match.

At the commencement of the third day’s play, Lahore Whites resumed their first innings from 232/2 in response to Abbottabad’s 365 all out and went on to add 268 more to their overnight score for the remaining eight wickets and consequently acquired a 135-run lead.

Leading the way for them was opening batter Ali Zaryab, who top-scored with 199 off 335 deliveries, studded with 23 fours and a six. His efforts were backed by experienced all-rounder Hussain Talat, who contributed with 77 from 127 balls.

Khalid Usman led the bowling charge for Abbottabad with a five-wicket haul, followed by Israr Hussain and Shahnawaz Dahani with two each.

Trailing by 135 runs, Abbottabad had a dismal start to their second innings as they lost both their openers, Shahzaib Khan and Yasir Khan, for ducks.

With the scoreboard reading 2/0, skipper Fakhar Zaman joined Mohammad Arif and ensured there were no further hiccups on the penultimate day as the duo put together an unbeaten 35 for the third wicket.

Fakhar and Arif, unbeaten on 15 and four, will resume Abbottabad’s second innings on the final day, with a 100-run deficit still to neutralise.

Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Salman took one wicket apiece for Lahore Whites on day three.

At the Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar, Mehran Mumtaz’s brisk century helped Sialkot take command of their second-round QEAT match against Faisalabad on the penultimate day.

Earlier in the day, Sialkot resumed their first innings from 189/5 in response to Faisalabad’s 255 all out and went on to add 227 to their overnight score for the remaining wickets and thus were eventually bowled out for 416 in 121.5 overs, securing a 161-run lead.

Leading the way for Sialkot was number nine batter Mehran, who top-scored with 127 off 156 deliveries, laced with 18 fours and two sixes, while Amad Butt (72) and Azan Awais (65) contributed with vital half-centuries.

Shahid Ali was the pick of the bowlers for Faisalabad, taking three wickets for 115 runs in 29 overs, followed by Mudasar Zunair and Hasan Raza with two each, while Jahandad Khan and Ahmed Safi Abdullah chipped in with one apiece.

At the stumps, Faisalabad were 38/2 in 15 overs, trailing by a further 123 runs with Sameer Saqib and Atiq-ur-Rehman unbeaten on 20 and four, respectively.