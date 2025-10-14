Djokovic tipped to retire in 2026 amid mounting fitness concerns

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts to the weather during his Shanghai Masters quarter-final match against Belgium's Zizou Bergs at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai on October 11, 2025. — Reuters

According to prominent tennis commentators, legend Novak Djokovic may retire in 2026 due to ongoing fitness issues.

The 38-year-old had a challenging 2025 season because of injuries sustained in the US Open, Wimbledon, and Australian Open.

Djokovic, who was formerly known for his exceptional stamina, has struggled to keep up his physical standards when facing younger opponents like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

The 38-year-old's physical decline was again evident during the Shanghai Masters, where he struggled with a back problem and lost to world No.

204 Valentin Vacherot in the semi-finals. His visible discomfort throughout the tournament raised fresh concerns about his long-term fitness.

In a discussion on The Tennis Podcast, prominent broadcasters Catherine Whitaker, David Law, and Matt Roberts predicted that 2026 could mark “the end of the road” for the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Robert noted that Djokovic appears to be battling increasing physical challenges, even as he continues to compete at a high level.

“If he went to prove that he can still win big-level tournaments and get through them without physical issues, it’s becoming harder to see that happening,” Robert said.

However, Law added that Djokovic no longer seems able to cope with the physical demands of a full tournament.

“Over the last year, this has not been isolated. His body can’t really cope with the rigours of a full tournament,” he added.

Law also suggested that Wimbledon could serve as a fitting farewell, given Djokovic’s affection for the event, where he has won seven titles — just one short of Roger Federer’s record eight.

As speculation grows, Djokovic’s potential farewell tour in 2026 could give fans one final opportunity to witness one of the sport’s greatest champions in action.