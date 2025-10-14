Sultan of Johor Cup: Sufyan’s late strike helps Pakistan salvage draw against India

Pakistan players celebrate scoring their third goal against India during their Sultan of Johor Cup match at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru on October 14, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

JOHOR BAHRU: Sufyan Khan struck in the 54th minute to help Pakistan hold arch-rivals India for a 3-3 stalemate in the blockbuster Sultan of Johor Cup match here at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

The highly anticipated clash got off to an enthralling start as skipper Hannan Shahid gave Pakistan an early lead just five minutes into the game by successfully converting a penalty stroke.

The Green Shirts came close to doubling their advantage in the first quarter, but Sufyan drilled the penalty corner just wide of the post.

Both teams made several attempts to score, but to no avail, as the scoreline remained intact 1-0 in Pakistan’s favour until halftime.

Pakistan eventually got the reward of their efforts in the 39th minute when Sufyan capitalised on the awarded penalty corner to double their lead just minutes after India had burnt their chance.

India then made an astounding comeback by netting three goals in the span of just eight minutes through Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sourabh Anand and Manmeet Singh, securing a narrow 3-2 lead with nine minutes remaining.

Pakistan, however, netted the equaliser with just five minutes to the final whistle as Sufyan dodged the Indian goalkeeper to bury the ball into the back of the net.

The last five minutes of the enthralling clash saw both Pakistan and India make desperate attempts to score the winner, but the scoreline remained intact at 3-3 at the final whistle, resulting in the traditional rivals sharing a point apiece.