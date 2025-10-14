Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski could miss El Clásico due to injury

FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in action at St James' Park in Newcastle on September 18, 2025. — Reuters

Robert Lewandowski is in doubt for El Casico against Real Madrid after sustaining a thigh injury, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Polish striker has also been sidelined from next week’s La Liga clash against Girona this weekend.

Poland's captain played the full 90 minutes against Lithuania and scored a goal in his team's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win on Sunday.

According to Spanish media, the veteran centre-forward is expected to be sidelined for around four to six weeks due to a hamstring injury.

This means that Lewandowski will miss the upcoming La Liga game against Girona and the subsequent UEFA Champions League clash against Olympiacos, but he is also ruled out of the first EL Clásico of the season.

Meanwhile, goalkeepers Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Joan Garcia will also remain sidelined, along with Gavi and Dani Olmo, leaving Barca short of key players, ahead of the Real Madrid clash.

Lewandowski returned to training on Tuesday at the Ciutat Esportiva, where he underwent medical tests after feeling discomfort during Sunday’s match.

Despite the issue, he scored in the 64th minute to seal the victory for Poland and completed the match.

Before the setback, Lewandowski had made nine appearances this season, scoring four goals.

However, his absence will likely see Ferran Torres or Marcus Rashford fill the central attacking role.

Previously, Lewandowski netted 42 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions for the club last season as Hansi Flick’s side won the La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup titles.

For the unversed, Barcelona will face Real Madrid away at the Santiago Bernabeu on 26 October.