Ed Sheeran set to become first male solo pop artist to front Barcelona jersey

An undated photo of English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. — FC Barcelona

Spotify and FC Barcelona are back with their seventh jersey takeover, and Ed Sheeran will be the first male solo pop artist that has front the shirt. During the El Clásico game against Real Madrid on October 26.

Barcelona players will wear a version of the iconic blaugrana jersey featuring the logo of Ed Sheeran’s latest studio album, Play.

The launch lands as Play becomes Ed’s eighth studio album release. Play is rooted in joy and inspired by the sounds and stories Ed has encountered around the world.

That spirit of exploring different cultures and connecting fan communities maps naturally to Barcelona’s global footprint. By placing Play on the front of the jersey, the collaboration shines a light on music’s ability to travel across borders and bring people together.

Barcelona’s identity has long been defined by youth and an expressive style of play, shaped by La Masia’s next generation. Ed’s own love of football anchors the partnership in something real: a shared belief that creativity, community, and play can move people, on the field and off it.

With over 92 million monthly listeners and fourteen songs in the Billions Club, Ed is one of the most-streamed artists on Spotify.

The jersey takeovers have become a bi-annual franchise, with Spotify continuing to remove its own logo and hand over the front of the jersey to spotlight artists during the El Clásico games against Real Madrid.

The blaugrana jersey has featured the names of superstars such as Drake, Rosalía, The Rolling Stones, KAROL G, Coldplay and Travis Scott in the past.

Ed Sheeran said he is proud of seeing his album name on a Barca shirt, and he is a big fan of Barcelona.

“Seeing my new album Play on the Barca shirt is something I'm proud of. I'm a big fan of football and FC Barcelona, and I love that we get to merge the worlds of music and football in such a fun way,” Sheeran said.

Marc Hazan, Senior Vice President, Partnerships and Marketing, Spotify, lauded Ed Sheeran’s love for the game of football and showed his excitement about the collaboration.

“We’re excited to bring a true fan of the game into an El Clásico moment. Ed’s genuine love of football and being one of the world’s biggest artists made it natural to put Play on the front of the Barça jersey,” Hazan said.