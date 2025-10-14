Quetta Qavalry sign two T20 stars, appoint former Pakistan all-rounder as head coach

Pakistan cricketer Yasir Arafat (left) celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh cricket captain Mushfiqur Rahim (unseen) with Mohammad Hafeez during the ICC Twenty20 Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on September 25, 2012. - AFP

KARACHI: The newly announced franchise, Quetta Qavalry, set to make its debut in the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, has announced the signing of prominent T20 stars and appointed a former Pakistan all-rounder as head coach.

Yasir Arafat will lead the team as head coach, while England’s Liam Livingstone and former West Indies captain Jason Holder have been signed as the team’s first two marquee players.

Livingstone will feature as the Icon Player, with Holder as the first Platinum signing for the tournament.





The announcement was made via the team’s official social media channels, initially sharing a banner of Arafat with the caption.

"From 🇵🇰 to the fields of Sussex, Kent, Surrey, Somerset, and Perth, he’s carried experience, discipline, and grit across the globe. Decades of wisdom. One mission: To Conquer. We proudly announce Yasir Arafat as the Head Coach of Quetta Qavalry for the #AbuDhabiT10."





It is pertinent to mention that Quetta Qavalry is owned by the Pakistan's Nadeem Omar who also owns the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators.

The team was officially unveiled on October 10 and will compete in the ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

For the unvered, the ninth edition of the tournament is scheduled to take place from November 10 to 30.