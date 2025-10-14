Carl Froch reveals name of World Champion who clipped him during sparring

An undated photo of British former professional boxer Carl Froch. — Instagram/carlcobrafroch

Former world champion boxer Carl Froch has always been proud of his famous granite chin, but he has now revealed that he was once floored during a sparring session with Tony Bellew.

Recognised as one of the finest super-middleweights of his era, Froch captured multiple titles, including the WBO, IBF and WBA, and built a reputation for thrilling, hard-fought fights throughout his career.

In one of his most memorable performances, Froch staged a dramatic comeback in the United States, stopping Jermain Taylor in the final seconds of the 12th round to snatch victory from defeat.

He also defeated notable opponents, including Jean Pascal, Mikkel Kessler in their rematch, and Lucien Bute.

The 48-year-old was known for his toughness and courage, rarely ever being knocked down and never shying away from a challenge.

He retired with an impressive record of 33 wins from 35 bouts, including 24 knockouts.

In his first fight against George Groves, Froch was dropped but went on to win after a controversial stoppage. Their rematch, Froch’s final bout in 2014, ended spectacularly with a single knockout punch.

Reflecting on his sparring sessions, Froch revealed that he was once clipped by Bellew.

“Tony Bellew clipped me. I was off balance, I went down. I got straight up, though. I was on one knee. He knocked me over, I was all right though – carried on the spar. Don’t get hurt do,” he said.

When asked if he still won the session, Froch replied.

“Obviously, I’m a champ aren’t I? Listen, me and Bellew had some great spars?”, he added.

Meanwhile, Tony Bellew, who retired after his own title-winning career, has often praised Froch’s toughness, describing ‘The Cobra’ as fearless for stepping in the ring with a much bigger man.

Recently, Froch hinted at a possible comeback by posting a picture of himself putting up the gloves with his long-time coach, Rob McCracken.