Muthusamy makes history with twin five-wicket hauls against Pakistan

Senuran Muthusamy waves the ball after taking five wickets during day three of the First Test in the series between Pakistan and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium on October 14, 2025 in Lahore, Pakistan. - AFP

LAHORE: South Africa’s left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy produced a remarkable all-round bowling performance in the first Test against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium.

He became only the second bowler in history to take five-wicket hauls in both innings of a Test match played against Pakistan in Pakistan.

The match, which began on Sunday (October 12), saw Muthusamy claim 6 wickets for 117 runs in the first innings and 5 wickets for 57 runs in the second innings, giving him match figures of 11 for 174.

With this feat, Muthusamy joined England’s Nick Cook, who was the first to achieve this rare milestone nearly 41 years ago. Cook took 6 for 65 and 5 for 18 during the Karachi Test in March 1984.

While four other overseas bowlers have taken 10 or more wickets in a Test match in Pakistan, none besides Muthusamy and Cook have managed to claim five wickets in both innings.

Muthusamy’s match figures of 11 for 174 are now the best bowling figures by any bowler in a Test match between South Africa and Pakistan on Pakistani soil, surpassing Hasan Ali’s 10 for 114 recorded in Rawalpindi (February 2021).

Overall, Muthusamy becomes the third bowler to take at least 11 wickets in a Test match between the two nations. The best overall figures in a South Africa–Pakistan Test remain Dale Steyn’s 11 for 60 in Johannesburg (2013).

The 31-year-old spinner has also entered the top five list of best bowling figures in a Test match at Gaddafi Stadium, surpassing legends like Waqar Younis and Mushtaq Ahmed, with only Imran Khan and Abdul Qadir ahead of him.

Best bowling figures in a Test match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: