Nagelsmann satisfied with Germany's strong progress

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann before the match against Northern Ireland in UEFA Qualifiers on October 13, 2025. — Reuters

BERLIN: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann expressed satisfaction with his team's progress after their recent performances, as they sit at the top of their qualifying group following victories over Luxembourg and Northern Ireland.

More than a dozen players have already been selected by Nagelsmann for the World Cup next year.

In Belfast, they defeated Northern Ireland 1-0 thanks to a goal from striker Nick Woltemade, who scored his first goal for his country.

The four-time World Cup winners are on nine points in Group A, ahead of Slovakia, who beat Luxembourg 2-0, on goal difference. Northern Ireland is the third of six. The group winners qualify automatically for the finals, and the runners-up advance to the playoffs.

Coach Nagelsmann emphasised that they have their squad in mind, but they focus on the qualification first, adding that they have to see the players with the team as they have been together for almost two years.

"Obviously, we already have the squad ahead of the World Cup in our heads," Nagelsmann said.

"But the first thing is the qualification.

"We have to see the development within the teams they play for. Fifteen or 16 players have now been together for about two years. So a certain squad structure is identifiable," he said.

First-choice keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, attacker Kai Havertz, and playmaker Jamal Musiala have all been sidelined for months due to injury.

Despite the absences of Antonio Rüdiger, Niclas Füllkrug, and Benjamin Henrichs due to injuries, Nagelsmann is happy with his team's development.

Germany is away to Luxembourg on November 14 before hosting Slovakia three days later.