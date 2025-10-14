Emma Raducanu provides update on fitness

Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her first round match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova on January 14, 2025. — Reuters

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu confirmed on Tuesday that she is now physically fit for the Ningbo Open, claiming her clear intentions to push herself physically this week.

Raducanu has had a challenging Asian swing so far. The British tennis player endured disappointing defeats in her opening two tournaments in Seoul and Beijing, blowing match points in consecutive losses to Barbora Krejcikova and Jessica Pegula.

Her struggles continued at the Wuhan Open, where the world No. 29 felt unwell amid difficult conditions and was forced to retire during her opening match against Ann Li.

Last year, Raducanu was slated to compete at the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

However, the 22-year-old is now healthy and ready to make her maiden appearance at the Chinese WTA 500 event.

Raducanu appreciated the atmosphere in China, saying the support from the fans was amazing and that she loved it.

“I think it's a special feeling. I feel very comfortable, I feel like I get amazing support here, which is so nice. I love how invested the Chinese fans are and how much support they give,” Raducanu said.

The 2021 US Open champion said that she has to push herself hard physically and mentally, making endurance the biggest challenge.

“I think where it’s different is just, it’s at the end of the season, so you need to push harder physically, you’re feeling it a bit more, and mentally as well, to just focus. That’s probably the biggest difference," the 2021 US Open champion said.

The British tennis player will face Zhu Lin, ranked 219th in the world, in the first round, and they have never met before.

Raducanu has a solid chance to gain some points and keep moving up the rankings because the Ningbo Open is a WTA 500 tournament, and she has no points to defend for the remainder of the year.