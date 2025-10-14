De Bruyne’s penalty double lifts Belgium to crucial win over Wales

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their third goal with Charles De Ketelaere (centre), Timothy Castagne (first from right) at FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match against Wales at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff on October 13, 2025. — Reuters

CARDIFF: Kevin De Bruyne scored twice from the penalty spot as Belgium boosted their bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a vital 4–2 win over Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium on Monday night.

Wales made a bright start, taking the lead in the eighth minute when Joe Rodon headed home from a corner. However, Belgium responded swiftly after a VAR review awarded them a penalty for handball against Ethan Ampadu. De Bruyne calmly stepped up to send goalkeeper Karl Darlow the wrong way and level the score.

The visitors subsequently took charge, taking the lead just six minutes later with a brilliant team move. Jeremy Doku raced down the right wing, leaving Thomas Meunier behind, before cutting back a low cross that Meunier clinically finished from close range to make it 2-1.

Desperate to change the momentum, Wales manager Craig Bellamy sent on Brennan Johnson in the 58th minute, hoping the Tottenham winger would add energy to the attack.

But Belgium remained dominant, as De Bruyne scored second from the penalty spot in the 76th minute.

Ultimately, Wales nearly attempted a late comeback in the 89th minute when Nathan Broadhead shot in from the edge of the box after Kieffer Moore had dispossessed Trossard.

Any thoughts of a comeback were dashed as Trossard quickly made amends, scoring off Timothy Castagne's cross to seal a 4-2 victory.

The result moves Belgium a step closer to securing its place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while Wales now faces an uphill battle to stay in contention in their qualifying campaign.