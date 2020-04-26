Photo: File

Former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Rashid Latif claim that former skipper Shahid Afridi was better suited for Test cricket and should have given more time to the format.

The duo, while speaking on a local channel, said that the veteran allrounder’s impressive numbers made him well equipped for taking on the longest format.

"I always told Afridi that you are much better Test player as compared to ODIs," said Akhtar.

Akhtar also expressed that he felt the allrounder was better equipped with the ball.

"I have always believed that he was a much better bowler than a batsman."

"Afridi should not have left Test cricket because he had a decent record. We also advised him against quitting Test cricket but he had made up his mind about focusing on white-ball cricket," said Latif.

Afridi had announced his retirement in 2005 but returned for the series against England and called it quits however he returned again for the second Test against Australia and opted out for good in 2010.

Shahid Afridi better equipped for Test cricket: Rashid Latif, Shoaib Akhtar