Noman Ali overtakes Abdul Qadir’s home Test record

Noman Ali celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Tony de Zorzi (L) during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 14, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan spinner Noman Ali set a new record during the first Test against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 378, with Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha making 93 each, while Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan added 76 and 75 respectively. South Africa’s Senuran Muthusamy took 6-117.

Noman then took 6-112, including the key wicket of Tony de Zorzi, who scored 104, helping bowl South Africa out for 269 and giving Pakistan a 109-run lead.

With this performance, Noman now holds the record for the most six-wicket hauls (five) by a Pakistan spinner in home Tests, surpassing Abdul Qadir’s previous record of four (1978–1987).

He has taken a five-wicket haul in each of his last five Tests since returning to the team in October last year.

Among Pakistan spinners with at least 50 home Test wickets, Noman also has the best average, claiming 66 wickets at 22.60, ahead of Iqbal Qasim’s 111 wickets at 25.15.

Since his comeback, he has taken 42 wickets in nine innings at an average of 14.07, including one five-wicket, three six-wicket, and one eight-wicket haul.

No other spinner has taken more wickets than him in this period, with only fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah (56), Mohammed Siraj (55), and Mitchell Starc (44) surpassing him globally.