NBA: Washington Wizards outpace New York Knicks in preseason clash

Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III dribbles up court during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Oct 13, 2025. — Reuters

Marvin Bagley III's standout performance helped the Washington Wizards secure a 120-103 victory over the New York Knicks to improve their NBA preseason record to 1-1 here at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

The Knicks fell to 3-1 as the Wizards showcased a balanced and aggressive offensive effort.

The Wizards started strong, outscoring the Knicks 36-26 in the first quarter and maintaining their lead throughout the game with consistent scoring in each period.

The Knicks fought back but could not close the gap, trailing by double digits in the final quarters.

Bagley dominated the paint with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists in just 24 minutes. His presence on both ends of the floor was a key factor in the Wizards' success.

Will Riley also contributed significantly with 17 points alongside two rebounds and two assists, providing energy and sharp shooting from the perimeter.

On the Knicks' side, Justin Champagnie led the scoring with 10 points, adding seven rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes.

However, New York struggled with consistency, especially in the third quarter, where they managed only 23 points compared to Washington’s 25. Kyshawn George added 11 points off the bench, but it was not enough to turn the tide.

The Wizards will look to build on this momentum as the regular season approaches, while the Knicks must regroup and address their defensive lapses to compete at a higher level.

The Washington Wizards will next face the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on October 17th.