Nick Woltemade scores first international goal in Germany's victory over Northern Ireland

Germany's Nick Woltemade celebrates scoring their first goal with Aleksandar Pavlovic in a FIFA World Cup UEFA Qualifiers match against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park in Belfast on October 13, 2025. — Reuters

Nick Woltemade scored his first international goal for Germany in a 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland on Monday, keeping his side top of their FIFA World Cup qualifying group.

Woltemade put Germany in front in the 31st minute from David Raum’s in-swinger.

At first glance, it appeared to be a well-taken header. However, replays showed the ball had actually come off Woltemade’s shoulder before finding the back of the net; regardless, the goal proved decisive for Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

The result kept Germany in first place in Group A on goal difference, ahead of Slovakia, who beat Luxembourg 2-0; both teams have nine points, while Northern Ireland remains third with six points.

Earlier, Germany had begun their campaign with a 2-0 defeat in Slovakia, their first away loss in a World Cup qualifier.

They arrived in Belfast with renewed confidence after two consecutive wins and left with another three points.

After the match, Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann admitted it was a hard-fought victory.

"It definitely wasn't our nicest game, The stadium was extremely emotional. We had to work hard and go for the second, third and fourth ball, fight for every ball,” Nagelsmann said.

Meanwhile, goalscorer Nick Woltemade was delighted after his breakthrough moment.

”It was very important for me to score my first international goal today. It’s actually fitting that it was with my shoulder. We got the three points so I’m happy. It’s tough here with a great atmosphere, so winning is not a given. We’re working a lot on set pieces with different variants , I’m glad it worked out today,” Woltemade said.