'Important to stay in the present,' says Gautam Gambhir on Rohit, Kohli

Virat Kohli of India speaks to Rohit Sharma during a India Nets Session at ICC Academy on March 07, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - ICC

India team head coach Gautam Gambhir has stressed the importance of focusing on the present, amid questions about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s future in India’s plans for the 2027 World Cup.

Both players, now in their mid-30s and retired from Tests and T20Is, are set to feature in the upcoming ODI series in Australia later this month.

“The 50-over World Cup is still two-and-a-half years away. It’s very important to stay in the present,” Gambhir said in a press conference following India’s 2-0 Test series win over the West Indies.

“Rohit and Virat are quality players. Their experience will be invaluable in Australia. Hopefully, both of them have a successful tour, and as a team, we achieve good results.”

With Shubman Gill now leading as ODI and Test captain while also serving as T20I vice-captain, he faces a demanding schedule. Gambhir believes Gill is handling it well.

“When asked if he needs a mental-conditioning coach, I joked, ‘First and foremost, I need one!’ Gill is scoring runs and seems to be in a good space. When the results come, everyone is in a good space. But if they don’t, it’s my responsibility to support him and the team," he stated.

"Cricket is not just about skills—it’s also about the mental aspect, especially for players competing across all three formats. My responsibility extends equally to everyone in the dressing room,” he added.

One selection that has sparked media discussion is 23-year-old fast bowler Harshit Rana, included in both the ODI and T20I squads.

Former India captain and chairman of selectors Kris Srikkanth recently suggested on his YouTube channel that Rana was included due to his closeness with Gambhir.

Responding to the criticism, Gambhir defended the young bowler.

“It’s unfair to single out a 23-year-old boy for social media content. Harshit has earned his place on merit, and he will continue to do so. Criticism should be based on performance, not to target individuals. Indian cricket belongs to all of us, and we have a moral responsibility to protect young players and their mindset.”

The former Indian opening batter concluded, emphasising fair criticism for emerging players: “Criticise, yes, but focus on performance. Don’t do it to sensationalise content or target someone personally. That’s the message we should all keep in mind for the future of Indian cricket.”