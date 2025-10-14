Dvalishvili to defend Bantamweight title against Petr Yan at UFC 309

An undated picture of UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili. — Instagram/ merab.dvalishvili

LAS VEGAS: UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is set to defend his title against former champion Petr Yan in the main event of UFC 309, scheduled for December at the T-Mobile Arena, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed on Monday.

Dvalishvili will be making his fourth title defence in 2025, a feat that could set a new UFC record. If successful, the Georgian star will become the first fighter in UFC history to defend a championship four times within a single calendar year.

White lauded Dvalishvili’s drive to make history, saying, “You’ve got to respect Merab for wanting to break the record; I love this s***.”

The 34-year-old champion captured the bantamweight crown earlier this year after defeating Sean O'Malley, and has since cemented his dominance in the division.

Known for his relentless pressure and world-class grappling, Dvalishvili enters the contest on an 11-fight winning streak, one of the longest active runs in the promotion.

Meanwhile, Petr Yan is aiming to reclaim the belt after bouncing back to form with a commanding victory over Song Yadong earlier this year.

The Russian striker, a former titleholder himself, has faced ups and downs since losing his belt in 2021 but remains a formidable challenge given his technical striking and championship pedigree.

This will be a rematch of their heated 2023 encounter, which Dvalishvili won via unanimous decision after a gruelling five-round war.

With both fighters seeking legacy-defining moments, their clash at UFC 309 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated bouts to close out the year and could determine the bantamweight division’s dominant force heading into 2026.