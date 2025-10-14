Tuchel challenges Rashford to deliver consistency ahead of England’s qualifiers

England manager Thomas Tuchel during training on October 13, 2025. — Reuters

England manager Thomas Tuchel has challenged Marcus Rashford to transform his potential into consistent performances, warning that natural ability alone will not secure him a regular starting place in the national team.

Rashford, currently on loan at Barcelona, has shown glimpses of his best form, scoring three goals and providing five assists in ten appearances for the Spanish giants since departing Manchester United.

Despite his promising contributions, Tuchel urged the 27-year-old to maintain a higher level of consistency at both club and international levels.

“The limit for him is very, very high. Maybe higher than for others. He has the potential, but potential is a dangerous word in high-level sports. You have to reach your personal best regularly,” Tuchel said.

The England boss also made it clear that selection is based on performance rather than reputation.

“It’s not a question of talent; it’s about whether he can prove himself at club and international level. Whether he starts for us or comes off the bench, he has to keep proving his worth,” Tuchel added.

Tuchel further praised Rashford’s growing influence within the England camp, confirming that he remains part of the team’s leadership group — a circle of players who set the tone both on and off the field.

“He was part of it when he was last in camp with us. If you want to call it a leadership group, these players are the drivers of our standards and mentality. They behave like captains, they act like captains, they are my captains,” Tuchel noted.

Rashford, who has 18 goals in 64 international appearances, was recalled to the national squad earlier this year. England currently sit atop Group K and will face Latvia in Riga this weekend, where a victory could confirm their qualification for the 2026 World Cup.