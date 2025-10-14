Anthony Davis leads Mavericks past Jazz in preseason clash

Dallas Mavericks forward/center Anthony Davis (left) drives to the basket into Utah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen during the second quarter at Delta Center on Oct 13, 2025. — Reuters

SALT LAKE CITY: Anthony Davis delivered a stellar all-around performance as the Dallas Mavericks secured a commanding 114-101 victory over the Utah Jazz in their NBA preseason matchup at the Delta Center on Monday.

The win improved the Mavericks’ preseason record to 2-1, while the Jazz slipped to 0-3.

Davis spearheaded the Mavericks’ offense, tallying 25 points and six rebounds in just 25 minutes of play.

Cooper Flagg also made a strong impression off the bench, contributing 11 points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes.

Dallas showcased impressive offensive balance, outscoring Utah in every quarter except the fourth.

The Mavericks opened strongly with 30 points in the first quarter, followed by 31 and 28 in the next two periods.

Despite a late push from the Jazz, who scored 29 points in the final quarter, Dallas maintained firm control of the game.

Jaden Hardy added 13 points and six rebounds, while Ryan Nembhard chipped in six points across 26 minutes.

For Utah, Naji Marshall led the way with 17 points. Miles Kelly and Jaden Hardy (Jazz) contributed 14 and 13 points respectively, while P.J. Washington and Klay Thompson managed six and five points apiece.

However, the Jazz struggled to contain Dallas’ offensive rhythm and depth throughout the contest.

With this win, the Mavericks continue to build momentum heading into the regular season, while the Jazz will look to regroup after another tough outing.