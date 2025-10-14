Zampa, Inglis ruled out of first India ODI, replacements confirmed

Adam Zampa of Australia celebrates with Josh Inglis after dismissing Hashmatullah Shahidi of Afghanistan during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group match between Afghanistan and Australia at Gaddafi Stadium on February 28, 2025 in Lahore, Pakistan. - ICC

PERTH: Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis have been ruled out of the opening ODI against India in Perth, with Matthew Kuhnemann and Josh Philippe drafted in as replacements.

Zampa will miss the match due to paternity reasons as his wife, Harriet, is expecting their second child.

With the due date approaching, Zampa has chosen to remain at home in northern New South Wales, as traveling back from Perth on short notice would be difficult.

The leg-spinner is, however, expected to rejoin the squad for the second and third ODIs in Adelaide and Sydney. He is also set to feature in the five-match T20I series to follow, all scheduled on the east coast.

Inglis, meanwhile, has not yet recovered from a calf strain sustained during a running session in Perth.

The injury had already ruled him out of the New Zealand tour, and although Australia remain hopeful, he is expected to miss the second ODI in Adelaide as well.

Alex Carey will return for that match after playing a Sheffield Shield fixture for South Australia this week.

With Inglis unavailable, Philippe is set to don the wicketkeeping gloves in an ODI for the first time.

The 27-year-old, who last represented Australia during the 2021 Caribbean tour, has been in strong form in domestic cricket and recently impressed for Australia A.

Kuhnemann’s call-up marks his return to the ODI side after three years. The left-arm spinner previously featured in four ODIs during Australia’s 2022 tour of Sri Lanka.

Despite limited game time in recent months, he has stayed with national squads across multiple tours and has performed steadily in domestic one-day matches for Tasmania.

Australia’s selectors are carefully managing player workloads with the Ashes on the horizon.

All-rounder Cameron Green is expected to play the first two ODIs but could miss the third in Sydney to participate in a Shield game in Perth. Green is also unlikely to bowl against India as he gradually builds up his bowling workload.

Carey, part of Australia’s first-choice ODI XI, missed South Australia’s opening Shield match due to a late call-up for the New Zealand tour.

Philippe, who also served as wicketkeeping cover during that series, will now miss two straight Shield fixtures for New South Wales.

Australia ODI squad vs India:

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.