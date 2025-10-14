India seal 2-0 series win as KL Rahul leads the charge in Delhi

Team India lifts the series trophy after a 2-0 win over West Indies by winning the second Test Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on October 14, 2025. - AFP

DELHI: KL Rahul struck a composed half-century as he, alongside Dhruv Jurel, guided India to a 2-0 series victory over West Indies on the fifth morning of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chasing a modest target of 121, India faced early resistance despite needing only 58 runs on the final day.

Roston Chase struck early, dismissing Sai Sudharsan who edged to Shai Hope at first slip. Rahul, however, stood firm, displaying solid defence and confident footwork against the spinners from both ends.

Shubman Gill looked to accelerate the chase by taking on Chase but mistimed a big shot and fell to his opposite number. Nevertheless, India wrapped up the win within the first hour of play.

That the match stretched to Day 5—unlike the Ahmedabad Test that ended inside three days—was largely due to the West Indies’ improved batting effort.

After managing just 44.1 and 45.1 overs in Ahmedabad, they nearly doubled that tally in their first innings in Delhi.

Captain Gill enforced the follow-on, keeping his bowlers on the field for a gruelling 118.5 overs as the visitors showed admirable resilience.

A side that had been bowled out for a humiliating 27 earlier in the series ended the tour with a commendable total of 390, a statement of their fighting spirit.

Despite keeping India in the field for most of Day 4, the visitors were undone late in the innings by deliveries that stayed low.

The final-wicket stand between Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales briefly frustrated India, taking the lead past 100 runs before the hosts eventually broke through.

In the chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal showed early intent but fell in the second over, leaving Rahul and Sudharsan to steady the innings.

Kuldeep Yadav was named Player of the Match for his exceptional figures of 8 for 186 in the Test, while Ravindra Jadeja received the Player of the Series award for scoring 108 runs and taking eight wickets.