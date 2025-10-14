Scaloni hints at Lionel Messi's return for Puerto Rico clash

An undated picture of Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni and Lionel Messi (right). — Reuters

FORT LAUDERDALE: Lionel Messi is likely to feature in Argentina’s international friendly against Puerto Rico on Tuesday, provided he feels fully fit, national team manager Lionel Scaloni confirmed on Monday.

The 38-year-old forward was called up for Argentina’s October friendlies against Venezuela and Puerto Rico but missed the 1-0 win over Venezuela after being granted permission to play for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) over the weekend.

Messi was in fine form during Miami’s 4-0 victory over Atlanta United, scoring the opening goal in what marked the club’s final game at Chase Stadium before moving to their new home, Miami Freedom Park, in 2026.

“I saw Messi play on Saturday, and from what I know, he finished the game well,” Scaloni told reporters. “I haven’t spoken to him yet. We’ll have our last training session before the match, and as always, I’ll talk to him. If he feels good, he’ll play tomorrow.”

Scaloni added that Messi’s availability will depend on how he responds in training ahead of the fixture.

Due to logistical and security reasons, Argentina’s match against Puerto Rico was relocated from Chicago to Inter Miami’s home ground, Chase Stadium, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.