MLB: Dodgers edge past Brewers behind Snell’s gem in NLCS opener

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning during game one of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field on Oct 13, 2025. — Reuters

MILWAUKEE: Blake Snell delivered a masterful performance as the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) on Monday at American Family Field.



Snell was nearly untouchable, striking out 10 without issuing a walk and allowing just one hit over eight scoreless innings in a 103-pitch outing. The Brewers managed their first and only hit off him, a single by Caleb Durbin in the third inning, but never advanced a runner past first base.

Freddie Freeman broke a scoreless deadlock in the sixth inning with a towering solo home run off Chad Patrick. The Dodgers added a crucial insurance run in the eighth when Mookie Betts drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-0.

Milwaukee mounted a late rally in the ninth. Roki Sasaki struggled in relief, allowing a ground-rule double and a walk before Jackson Chourio’s sacrifice fly trimmed the deficit to 2-1. Christian Yelich then drew another walk to put the tying run on base.

Closer Blake Treinen entered and, after issuing a walk to load the bases, struck out Brice Turang to seal the tense victory.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised his team’s resilience after the narrow win.

“That team’s going to fight. They’re going to fight until the end,” Roberts said. “We know what we’re up against. You just hope guys keep making pitches.”

Despite Snell’s dominance, the Brewers, who swept the Dodgers in all six regular-season meetings, nearly rallied late, but Abner Uribe’s three walks in the ninth helped L.A. maintain control.

It is pertinent to mention that the game 2 of the best-of-seven series will be played Tuesday night in Milwaukee.