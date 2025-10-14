Noman Ali surpasses Iqbal Qasim’s long-standing Test record

Noman Ali of Pakistan waves the ball after taking six wickets during day three of the First Test in the series between Pakistan and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium on October 14, 2025 in Lahore, Pakistan. - PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan spinner Noman Ali etched his name in the record books on Tuesday by surpassing spin legend Iqbal Qasim’s long-standing Test milestone during the first Test of the two-match series against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The 39-year-old bagged six wickets in the innings, taking his tally of five-wicket hauls to nine — the most by a Pakistani left-arm spinner in Test history.

Noman went past Iqbal Qasim’s record of eight five-wicket hauls, set during his illustrious career.

The list of Pakistan’s most successful left-arm spinners in Tests also includes Pervez Sajjad, who registered three five-wicket hauls, while Abdur Rehman and Zulfiqar Babar achieved the feat twice each.

His exceptional spell helped Pakistan dismiss South Africa for 269 runs, giving the hosts a commanding first-innings lead of 109 runs in the opening Test.

Resuming at 216-6 on the third morning, the Proteas lost wickets early as Sajid Khan struck twice, removing Senuran Muthusamy for 11 off 34 balls and leaving the visitors reeling at 228-7 in 71.4 overs.

Tony de Zorzi, who was in sublime touch, brought up his maiden Test century but soon fell to Noman Ali for a well-crafted 104 that included 10 fours and a six.

Simon Harmer and Prenelan Subrayen tried to stabilise the innings, but Noman continued his dominance, dismissing Subrayen for four to claim his sixth wicket.

The innings ended when Kagiso Rabada was dismissed by Sajid Khan, who finished with figures of 3-98, while Salman Ali Agha picked up one wicket.

Noman starred with 6-113 in 31 overs, marking another memorable performance in his Test career.

Earlier, after bowling Pakistan out for 378 on day two, South Africa made a steady start through openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton.

Markram, who recently became the 18th South African to surpass 3,000 Test runs, added 20 before falling to Noman Ali at 45-1.

Wiaan Mulder contributed 17 before being removed by Noman once again, while Tony de Zorzi and Rickelton steadied the innings with a solid 94-run stand.

Rickelton reached his maiden Test fifty before being dismissed by Salman Ali Agha for 71 off 137 balls, featuring nine fours and two sixes.

From there, Pakistan’s spinners took control. Noman dismissed Stubbs (8) and trapped wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne (2) LBW, while Sajid Khan removed Dewald Brevis for a first-ball duck — leaving South Africa struggling at 193-5.