South Africa need 277 to win first Test after bowling out Pakistan for 167

Team South Africa celebrates wicket of Abdulllah Shafique during day three of the First Test in the series against Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium on October 14, 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. - PCB

LAHORE: South Africa restricted Pakistan to 167 in 46.1 overs in their second innings, setting a target of 277 for the visitors in the first Test of the two-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting in their second innings, Pakistan suffered an early setback when Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed for a duck, stumped by Kyle Verreynne off Harmer in just the second over, leaving the hosts at 2-1 in 1.4 overs.

Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood attempted to stabilize the innings, putting on a 31-run partnership before Harmer struck again, removing Shan for seven off 17 deliveries, adding further pressure on Pakistan.

By lunch, Pakistan were 36-2 in 11 overs, with Abdullah unbeaten on 21 and captain Babar Azam on one. The hosts held a first-innings lead of 145 runs and looked to consolidate their advantage.

After the break, Abdullah and his partner added another 31 runs, with Abdullah approaching his half-century. However, Muthusamy gave South Africa their third breakthrough, dismissing Shafique for 41 off 73 balls, which included six boundaries, leaving Pakistan at 64-3 in 19 overs.

Babar Azam then guided the innings, taking the team past the 200-run mark with Pakistan at 91-3 in 27 overs. Saud Shakeel found his rhythm after early struggles, and together with Babar, they added a 50-run partnership.

The momentum shifted when Kagiso Rabada dismissed Babar for 42 off 72 balls, including five boundaries, reducing Pakistan to 119-4 in 30.5 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan joined Saud, and the pair added 31 runs before Muthusamy claimed Shakeel’s wicket for 38 off 53 balls, which included seven boundaries.

At tea, Salman Ali Agha joined Rizwan, who remained unbeaten on 14 off 26, as Pakistan reached 150-5 in 39.4 overs.

The final session belonged to South Africa, who quickly removed Rizwan, clean bowled by Harmer, who picked up his third wicket. In the next over, Muthusamy claimed his third wicket as Shaheen Afridi fell for a duck with the team at 151-7 in 41.3 overs.

Pakistan’s tail crumbled further as Muthusamy dismissed Salman Ali Agha for four and Noman Ali for 11 in the same over, completing his five-wicket haul.

Harmer wrapped up the innings by removing Sajid Khan for one. Muthusamy finished with figures of 5/57 in 17 overs, while Harmer claimed four wickets and Rabada one.

Earlier, South Africa were bundled out for 269 in 84 overs, courtesy of a brilliant 6/112 from Noman Ali, while Sajid Khan picked up three wickets and Salman Ali Agha one.

Tony de Zorzi starred with the bat, scoring 104 off 171 balls, including 10 boundaries and two sixes, while Ryan Rickelton added 71 off 137 balls with nine boundaries and two sixes.

Batting first, Pakistan had posted 378 in their opening innings, thanks to notable contributions from Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha, who both scored 93, while Shan Masood made 76 off 147 balls and Mohammad Rizwan contributed 75 runs.