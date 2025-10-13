Shubman Gill advised not to put ‘energies behind managing’ Rohit, Kohli

India's Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma celebrate winning the ICC Men's Champions Trophy after beating New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 9, 2025. — ICC

Former India wicketkeeper batter Parthiv Patel advised newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill against putting energy into managing the senior duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the upcoming series against Australia.

Gill, who replaced Sharma as India’s ODI captain earlier this month, will start his tenure with a stern challenge – a three-match away series against reigning world champions Australia, scheduled to run from October 19 to 25.

Ahead of Gill’s first assignment as ODI captain, Patel claimed that the 26-year-old will not have issues in managing the veterans, whom he described as “mature”.

“I don’t think that it will be a problem because of the kind of characters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are. You look at Virat, he became the captain when MS Dhoni was still playing. He knows what role a senior plays in grooming a new captain,” Patel said in an interview.

“Same thing was there when Rohit became the captain. Yes, Virat was not his senior but nevertheless a former skipper. Obviously, they have gone through that phase and understand the decision, which is about the betterment of Indian cricket, both of them always come across as mature.

“I don’t think Shubman needs to put in his energies behind managing those senior players.”

India squad for Australia ODIs

Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wk) and Yashasvi Jaiswal.