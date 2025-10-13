Zhilei Zhang calls out Derek Chisora

This collage of photos shows Chinese professional boxer Zhilei Zhang (right) and British boxer Derek Chisora. — Reuters

Zhilei Zhang called out Derek Chisora, saying I want to fight you and bang you on December 13.

Chisora is preparing for his final and 50th fight before he hangs up his gloves in Manchester on December 13.

Chisora, the No. 2-ranked boxer with the IBF, has defeated Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin in his last two fights to revive his career.

'WAR' has been speculated to face Deontay Wilder and Daniel Dubois in his 50th fight; however, his promoter Frank Warren dismissed them both, saying Dubois is dealing with an injury, while Wilder is not in his plans.

But Chinese heavyweight Zhang, who is looking to return to the ring for the first time since a KO defeat to Agit Kabayel in February, is keen to fight Chisora, saying I will fight you.

"I’m thinking about someone,” Zhang said on social media.

“I want to fight you. I want to bang you. Maybe, you want to bang me too.”

At the moment, it seems unclear who will be the next to fight the Finchley slugger, who has surprisingly gained his fighting form at the back end of his career.

Chisora was expected to call the current undisputed champion, Oleksandr Usyk, in his final part of his career.

But for now, a rematch is looking very difficult as the ‘Del Boy’ is likely to focus on fan-friendly bouts.

Rising heavyweight boxing star Moses Itauma will also compete on the same card, and rumours have gathered pace that the pair could touch gloves in the ring.

But promoter Warren insists there is no chance for the fight between the two.

“There’s no chance as it stands [Chisora vs Itauma],” Warren added.

“It was explored, yes, but there were no legs in it. In an ideal world we want them both to box on that night. We want that one to be finalised this week. We want to get it done. We thought we had it done.

"What we were working on sort of fell apart but we are back to work on it. We will see what happens.”