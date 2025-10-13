David Warner predicts outcome of Ashes 2025

Australia's David Warner in action during the fourth day of their third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on January 6, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Australia opener David Warner on Monday took a subtle jibe at the England men’s cricket team ahead of the highly-anticipated Ashes 2025-26, stating Ben Stokes’s side would be playing for “moral victory”.

Warner, who was a part of the Australia squad that retained the urn with a 2-2 draw in England in 2023, cited Harry Brook’s statement before the final Test to launch a verbal attack on the traditional rivals.

For the unversed, the right-handed batter suggested that England levelling the series would be a “moral victory” for the Three Lions.

Asked whether Australia’s playing style or England’s Bazball would prevail in the blockbuster series, Warner predicted a 4-0 outcome in his national team’s favour, subject to captain Pat Cummins’s availability.

"The Australian way, because we're playing for the Ashes and they're playing for a moral victory,” Warner stated.

"I think [Australia will win] 4-0. There's going to be a washout somewhere, generally Sydney. If the captain doesn't play they might win one game."

Earlier today, Cummins admitted that he is “less likely than likely” to play in the opening Test against England, as he continues his recovery from a back injury with less than six weeks remaining before the Ashes begins in Perth.

Cummins’ fitness has been a constant topic of discussion in Australia ever since he was diagnosed with a lumbar bone stress issue in early September.

The fast bowler has not bowled a delivery since Australia’s last Test series in the Caribbean in July.

“I’d say probably less likely than likely. But we’ve still got a bit of time. I’m running today and every second day, and each run gets a little bit longer. We’ll start bowling prep next week, so I’m probably a couple of weeks away from putting on the spikes and bowling on turf. It’s been a good couple of weeks—each session feels better and better.”

When asked how much time he would need to prepare for a Test, Cummins replied, “You’d want probably at least a month in the nets. If you’re going to play a Test match, you need to be ready to bowl 20 overs a day without thinking about it. Four weeks is pretty tight, but I think somewhere around that mark.”