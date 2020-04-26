Babar Azam got attention after Australia Test heroics: Sanjay Manjrekar

Photo: AFP

India’s former batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has said interest on star batsman Babar Azam peaked due to his performance during the Test series in Australia last year.

Manjrekar, in a video with Ramiz Raja on YouTube, believed that the batsman’s four Test hundreds during the last five matches was what drew attention to the classy batsman.

"Azam is someone I really enjoy [watching] and he has scored four Test hundreds in the last five matches. When a person plays like this in Test cricket and scores a 100 and a 90 in Australia, then he gets noticed," he said.

Overall, the 25-year-old totaled 1850 runs in 26 Test matches while averaging at 45.12.



Meanwhile, the former cricketer named India skipper Virat Kohli for his positive "attitude" towards the sport.

"Kohli’s attitude towards cricket is admirable. He raises his game in accordance with the requirement of that format. I have never seen any Indian batting great with so much self-confidence. Even if he fails in 10 innings, he will still go into the 11th match like he is the king."

