UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall calls himself ‘generational talent’

Undisputed heavyweight UFC champion Tom Aspinall has called himself a “generational talent” after fighting an injury and making a comeback from the brink of quitting the UFC three years ago.

Aspinall suffered a serious knee injury just 15 seconds into a fight with Curtis Blaydes at London’s O2 Arena on July 23, 2022.

Aspinall regards that time as one of his difficult phases of his life and said that he almost decided to quit MMA at that time.

"I knew that I had a bad knee years before I knew it was getting worse. I just wanted the fight to be over. I just wanted to blast him out of there as quick as possible and you shouldn’t go into any fight feeling like that,” Aspinall reflected on the injury.

"I don’t remember much to be honest, it was a bit of a blur. I was in a lot of pain, first of all, but also I was in a lot of emotional pain. I was so disappointed. I felt like I wasted everybody’s time.

"It was [a] reality check for everybody that was on the train. It just epitomises how brutal this game can be.”

Aspinall will defend his UFC title for the first time against France's Ciryl Gane in Abu Dhabi on October 25, then went on to claim that he is a “generational talent”.

"It’s hard to say out loud without sounding arrogant but I think I’m a generational talent. That’s something that sets me aside from the rest. I’ve dedicated my absolute life to it. Skill for skill, I’m better than anybody else," he claimed.