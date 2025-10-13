QEAT: Ton-up Saad, Omair give Karachi Blues lead against Multan

Karachi Blues' Saad Baig (left) and Omair Bin Yousuf pose for pictures after the second day of their second-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Multan at the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad on October 13, 2025. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Emerging top-order batter Saad Baig’s maiden first-class century, coupled with Omair Bin Yousuf’s 137, powered Karachi Blues to a handy lead against Multan on the second day of their second-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) match here at the Marghzar Cricket Ground on Monday.

In response to Multan’s first innings 260 all out, Karachi Blues resumed from 49/1 through Saad and Omair, who added 227 more to their overnight partnership to put their side in control.

Saad remained the top-scorer with 154 off 196 deliveries, studded with 21 fours and a six, while Omair made 137 from 198 balls, comprising 16 fours and a six.

Following their dismissals, all-rounder Saqib Khan and skipper Rameez Aziz played vital knocks, scoring 54 and 46, respectively, to bolster Karachi Blues to 433 all out in 89.1 overs.

Faisal Akram was the standout bowler for Multan, picking up five wickets for 113 runs in 20 overs, followed by Arafat Minhas and Kashif Ali with two each, while Mohammad Ismail chipped in with one.

Trailing by 173 runs, Multan could score 12/0 in three overs at the end of the second day’s play with openers Waqar Hussain and Imran Butt unbeaten on seven and five respectively.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur were 124/3 at the conclusion of the second day in response to Islamabad’s 541/6 declare.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad resumed their first innings from 344/5 and went on to add 197 more to their overnight score to declare after piling up a mammoth total.

Leading the way for them was middle-order batter Mohammad Hammad Khan and wicketkeeper batter Rizwan Ali, who made anchoring centuries.

Hammad remained the top-scorer with a monumental 172-run knock, featuring 10 fours, while Rizwan smashed eight fours and two sixes on his way to an unbeaten 101 off 159 deliveries.

For Bahawalpur, Gulfam Aziz and Mohammad Azab picked up two wickets each, while Mubasir Khan and Saad Khan made one scalp apiece.

In response, Bahawalpur were 124/3, trailing by 417 runs, at the stumps on day two, with middle-order batters Saad Khan and Mohammad Alamgir unbeaten on 38 and 17, respectively.

Bahawalpur had a shaky start to their innings as their opener, Ali Hamza Wasim, was dismissed for a six-ball duck by Kaleem Dil.

Following the early stutter, Mohammad Ammar (26) joined opening batter Mohammad Faizan Zafar (39) in the middle, and the duo launched a brief recovery by putting together 64 runs for the second wicket before both perished in quick succession, reducing Bahawalpur further to 72/3.

Saad and Alamgir then ensured there were no further hiccups as they knitted an unbeaten 52-run partnership for the fourth wicket. The duo will resume Bahawalpur’s response on the penultimate day, with the side eyeing to neutralise the massive deficit.

For Islamabad, Kaleem bagged two wickets on the second day, while Jawad Ali could claim one.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground here, opening batter Ali Zaryab’s unbeaten century helped Lahore Whites reach 232/2 in response to Abbottabad’s 365 all out.

At the start of day two, Abbottabad resumed their first innings from 273/7 and added 92 more to their overnight score to amass a formidable total.

Leading their batting charge on the second day was number eight batter Khalid Usman, who scored 78 off 115 deliveries with the help of eight fours and three sixes.

Mohammad Rameez Jnr was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore Whites, taking six wickets for 144 runs in 37.2 overs, followed by skipper Saad Nasim with three, while Mohammad Abbas took one.

In turn, an unbeaten 145-run partnership for the second wicket between Zaryab and Hussain Talat helped Lahore Whites to reduce the deficit to 133.

Lahore Whites got off to a decent start to their innings, with their opening pair of Abid Ali and Zaryab yielding 72 runs.

The opening stand culminated with Abid’s dismissal, who scored 41 off 61, while Lahore Whites suffered another setback in quick succession as top-order batter Umar Siddiq (11) got run out, bringing the total down to 87/2.

Following the back-to-back blows, Talat joined forces with Zaryab, and the duo kept Lahore Whites in the hunt with a crucial partnership.

At the stumps, Zaryab were unbeaten on 106 off 176 deliveries, while Talat had made 68 not out from 106 balls.

Khalid Usman was the solitary wicket-taker for Abbottabad on the second day of their second-round QEAT fixture.

At the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, Sialkot were 66 runs behind Faisalabad with five wickets in hand at the stumps on day two.

Earlier in the day, Faisalabad resumed their first innings from 203/5, could add 52 more to their overnight score and were eventually bowled out for 255 in 89.5 overs.

Test cricketer Mohammad Ali led the bowling charge for Sialkot with a five-wicket haul. He was supported by Athar Mehmood, who made three strikes, while skipper Usama Mir chipped in with one.

In reply, Sialkot were 189/5 in 55 overs with middle-order batters Amad Butt and Afzaal Mansoor unbeaten on 18 and six, respectively, when the stumps were drawn on the second day.

Opening batter Azan Awais remained the top-scorer with an anchoring half-century, mustering 65 off 101 deliveries, laced with eight fours and a six. He was supported by fellow top-order batters Mohammad Huraira and Aashar Mehmood, who made 34 and 22, respectively.

For Faisalabad, Mudasar Zunair picked up two wickets, while Ahmed Safi Abdullah and Shahid Ali chipped in with one apiece.

In the remaining second-round match of the QEAT, underway at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, opening batter Mohammad Farooq’s quickfire half-century helped FATA acquire a handy lead over Peshawar on the second day.

FATA resumed their first innings from 60/0 in response to Peshawar’s 271 all out and went on to add 241 more to their overnight score before ultimately getting bowled out for 311, securing a 40-run advantage.

Leading the way for them was opening batter Farooq, who top-scored with 90 off just 65 deliveries, laced with 15 fours and three sixes.

Besides him, Mohammad Wasim Khan and Rehan Afridi made notable contributions to FATA’s total, scoring 41 each.

For Peshawar, Abuzar and Iftikhar Ahmed bagged three wickets each, followed by Mohammad Amir Khan with two, while Sufiyan Muqeem took one.

Trailing by 40 runs, Peshawar had reached 59/1 in 19 overs when the stumps were drawn on the second day.

Israrullah and Abbas Ali, unbeaten on 29 and six, respectively, will resume their second innings on the penultimate day.

Sameen Gul claimed the solitary Peshawar wicket to fall on the second day, dismissing Waqar Ahmed, who scored 17.