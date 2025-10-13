Pakistan coach Solano eyes victory against Afghanistan in AFC Asian Cup qualifier

An undated photo of Pakistan football team's manager Nolberto Solano. — Facebook/PakistanFootballOfficial

Pakistan's coach, Nolberto Solano, said that we will go for a win against Afghanistan tomorrow.

Pakistan will be up against Afghanistan in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers match at Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium in Kuwait.

The first leg match between the two teams ended in a 0-0 draw on Thursday at Jinnah Stadium.

Pakistan had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 67th minute, when they were awarded a penalty. However, Otis Khan failed to capitalise, leaving the scoreline unchanged. The shot on target could have secured three points for the Green Shirts.

Pakistan’s campaign in Group E of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers has had a challenging start, having suffered consecutive defeats against Syria and Myanmar and is in fourth position with one point, while Syria is leading the group with nine points.

Pakistan went down 2-0 to Syria at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

The green shirts’ second match saw them lose 1-0 to Myanmar at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on June 10.

However, Pakistan’s head coach, Nolberto Solano, is optimistic after the team’s impressive performance at Jinnah Stadium against Afghanistan, saying We will go for three points tomorrow.

He is also eying the opportunities against Syria and Myanmar at home, stating it is football, and anything can happen.

“We go again tomorrow with the same attitude and desire to win, the focus is on getting three points. It’s football and anything can happen. We’ll also have another chance against Syria at home in November and then again in March, but tomorrow’s game is a key," Solano said.

The top team from each group will earn a place in the AFC Asian Cup 2027, set to be held in Saudi Arabia.