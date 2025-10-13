Ollie Watkins ruled out of England squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers

England's Ollie Watkins celebrates after the Euro 2024 semi final against Netherlands at Dortmund BVB Stadion in Dortmund on July 10, 2024. — Reuters

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins has been ruled out of the England squad and returned to his club after sustaining an injury during the 3-0 win over Wales.

The 29-year-old scored his second goal for England before colliding with the post late in the first half after missing a chance.

Although Watkins was briefly treated by medical staff and returned to the pitch, he was replaced at half-time by a former Villa teammate, Marcus Rashford.

Following the incident, the England team issued a statement confirming Watkins had not recovered from the knock and had returned to his club.

“The Aston Villa striker has not recovered from the knock sustained against Wales at Wembley on Thursday evening and has returned to his club,” the statement read.

Afterwards, England boss Thomas Tuchel said that the Villa forward was "OK" but confirmed that he would miss the trip.

Aside from Watkins, captain Harry Kane also missed the Wales match, but Tuchel said before the game that he was "convinced" the Bayern Munich striker would be available for the trip.

The 32-year-old trained with his England teammates at Tottenham's training ground on Monday.

In Watkin’s absence, Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon moved to a central position in the second half at Wembley and could continue in that role against Latvia.

While Marcus Rashford is another option, the Manchester United forward, currently on loan at Barcelona, prefers to play from the left but has often featured centrally for England. He has scored 18 goals, second only to Kane.

Watkins made his England debut in 2021 and has scored six goals in 20 appearances, but struggled at the club level, netting only one in 10 games.

Now, without Watkins, Aston Villa will play their first match on 19 October, on Sunday after the international break.