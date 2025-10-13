India inch closer to Test series whitewash over West Indies

India's Sai Sudharsan (left) and KL Rahul bump fists on the fourth day of their second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 13, 2025. — BCCI

DELHI: Home side India were 58 runs away from winning the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies at the conclusion of the penultimate day here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.

At the stumps, the home side were comfortably placed at 63/1 in 18 overs, with Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul unbeaten on 30 and 25, respectively.

Earlier in the day, West Indies resumed their second innings from 173/2 after being forced to follow on and finished at a decent 390 all out to set India a slender 121-run target.

The overnight pair of John Campbell and Shai Hope could add 39 more to their third-wicket partnership as the former was trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja briefly after his maiden Test century.

The opening batter remained the top-scorer for West Indies in the second innings with 115 off 199 deliveries, laced with 12 fours and three sixes.

Hope, on the other hand, was then involved in a crucial 59-run partnership for the fourth wicket with skipper Roston Chase until being cleaned up by Mohammed Siraj after bringing up his third Test century.

The right-handed batter scored 103 off 214 deliveries, featuring 12 fours and two sixes.

His dismissal sparked a middle-order collapse which saw West Indies lose five wickets – including that of Chase (40) – for just 40 runs and consequently slip to 311/9.

However, a defiant 10th-wicket partnership between Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales bolstered West Indies’ lead past the 100-run mark.

The 79-run stand was eventually broken by ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who got Seales caught at deep square leg by Washington Sunday.

Seales scored a valiant 32 off 67 deliveries with the help of one six and a four, while Greaves remained unbeaten with an 85-ball 50, comprising three fours.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Bumrah took three wickets each, followed by Siraj with two, while Ravindra and Sundar made one scalp apiece.

India had a dismal start to their 121-run pursuit as they lost opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal (eight) in the second over with just nine runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Sudharsan and Rahul batted sensibly to ensure a strong finish for India, having put together 54 runs during their unbeaten second-wicket partnership.

Jomel Warrican claimed the solitary India wicket to fall on the penultimate day.