Nick Kyrgios reveals reason behind ending friendship with Andy Murray

Nick Kyrgios said he is no longer friends with Andy Murray after the Briton “acted too important”.

A decade ago, when Kyrgios first arrived on the Tour, he was full of praise for Murray and regarded him as one of his idols. Following these comments, the former British tennis star also admired the Australian.

After Kyrgios publicly revealed that he is struggling with depression, he also shared that Murray was the one who noticed his condition and urged him to seek help.

The former world No.1 also made himself available in case Kyrgios needs any help.

Last year, the Australian launched his podcast named Good Trouble, and guests like Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka and John McEnroe joined him on his show.

Nick Kyrgios has now revealed that he invited Murray to his podcast and badly wanted him as a guest, but the British legend, who retired from professional tennis last year, refused to come to his show.

“I mean, I wouldn’t even know if he’s a friend anymore. I guess he’s just like a colleague, like, I mean, we used to be closer, but then, I don’t know. He was one of the people who was very supportive of me through that, but now we kind of don’t talk as much,” Kyrgios said.

“I wanted him on my podcast, and he acted too important. So there’s your truth. It’s like, bro, find some time."

After three months of his retirement, Murray joined Djokovic as a coach, and their partnership lasted for five months when both mutually decided to part ways.