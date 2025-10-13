Noman Ali hopes for quick wickets on day three against South Africa

Pakistan's Noman Ali (L) celebrates with teammate Mohammad Rizwan after taking the wicket of South Africa's captain Aiden Markram during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 13, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan left-arm spinner Noman Ali shared his thoughts after putting South Africa’s batting lineup under pressure on day two of the first Test at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Noman highlighted Pakistan’s plans for day three and expressed confidence in securing quick wickets.

“We will try to dismiss South Africa as quickly as possible and take a good lead,” he said.

Noman emphasised the advantage of bowling in tandem with Sajid Khan, adding that their partnership strengthens Pakistan’s bowling attack.

“Sajid Khan and I bowl as a pair, which is beneficial. If he gets wickets, I support him, and we try to bowl in partnership. Considering the slow pitch conditions, I expect low bounce as the match progresses,” he explained.

He further stressed Pakistan’s strong position after posting a solid first-innings total.

“We have posted a good score. Our aim is to get South Africa out for as few runs as possible. We’ll try to gain a lead of over 100 runs so we can set a strong target for South Africa in the fourth innings,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Noman Ali’s brilliant spell decisively shifted momentum in Pakistan’s favor, providing the team with much-needed relief as South Africa ended day two at 216-6 in 67 overs, trailing by 162 runs, with Tony de Zorzi the lone batsman at the crease.

After the tea break, South Africa had looked comfortable at 175-3, but a sharp bowling performance by Noman, Salman Agha and Sajid Khan derailed their innings.

The Proteas collapsed from 175-3 to 200-6 in just 10 overs, with Noman wreaking havoc in the middle order.

Tristan Stubbs was caught behind for eight, Dewald Brevis fell for a golden duck, and Kyle Verreynne managed only six runs off 19 balls.

For the unversed, Proteas will resume day three with Tony de Zorzi on 81 from 140 balls, while Senuran Muthusamy is at the crease with six runs from 19 deliveries.