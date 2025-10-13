Messi returns to Argentina squad after featuring for Miami in a victory

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his second goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Argentina and Venezuela at the Estadio Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on September 4, 2025. — Reuters

Lionel Messi is back with Argentina after being allowed to play in Inter Miami’s Major League Soccer (MLS) game against Atlanta on Saturday.

The 38-year-old, who was called up by Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni to play against Venezuela and Puerto Rico for the country, was not part of the 1-0 win over Venezuela on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as Scaloni decided to leave him out of the roster.

Miami required Messi’s presence for the penultimate MLS match of the regular season, as the team is aiming for a higher position on the Eastern Conference table, which was given by his country, which is an exceptional case.

Earlier in the week, Miami coach Javier Mascherano had said that the team needs Messi and he would welcome him if he is allowed to play on Saturday between the two Argentina friendlies, but also said that he did not understand whether it is possible or not.

Messi was impressive in Miami's 4-0 win, scoring the first goal. The match was the team's final at Chase Stadium, as the Herons will move into its new home, Miami Freedom Park, in 2026.

Lionel Messi is expected to play again at Chase Stadium in a match between Argentina and Puerto Rico on October 14 after making a return to the national team.

"The match will serve as part of the preparation for upcoming commitments and will allow the technical staff to fine-tune details," Argentina said in a statement.

"Leo's return generates great anticipation and promises a spectacular atmosphere for this new international challenge."