Former Pakistan cricketer Wazir Mohammad passes away at 95

An undated picture of former Pakistan Test cricketer Wazir Mohammad. — Reporter

BIRMINGHAM: Former Pakistan Test cricketer Wazir Mohammad breathed his last at the age of 95 here on Monday.

Wazir, who represented Pakistan in 20 Tests from 1952 to 1959, was the elder brother of legendary Hanif Mohammad and renowned Test players Mushtaq Mohammad and Sadiq Mohammad.

In his seven-year-long Test career, Wazir accumulated 801 in 33 innings at an average of 27.62 with the help of two centuries and three fifties. He holds the distinction of being a part of the Pakistan team that toured India in 1952 to play their first-ever Test series.

In a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), its Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed profound grief over the demise of the legendary batter and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

“Wazir Muhammad was a good batsman and a very sophisticated person,” said Naqvi in a PCB-released statement. “May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.”