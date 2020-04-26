Former cricketers to host online sessions for emerging cricketers

Photo: File

Legendary cricketers Javed Miandad and Wasim Akram will host online sessions to guide emerging red and white-ball cricketers on keeping focused during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Apart from the duo other former cricketers namely Mohammad Yousuf, Moin Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Rashid Latif, Shoaib Akhtar and Younis Khan will also share their insights.

"These are our players and this is our team, and anything I can do to uplift their objectives, I will always be available," Miandad said.

Pacer Naseem Shah expressed his excitement over the benefits of the initiative to emerging and high profile cricketers.

"I can spend whole week listening to these greats of Pakistan cricket. It will be an opportunity to hear from them how they assessed their opponents and out-thought them with their pace and skill," he said.

Meanwhile, head coach and Chief Selector Misbah-ul-Haq said that the sessions would help with building the mindset in time of the England series.

"We have to plan with the mindset that the England series will go ahead. A number of these greats have been part of series winning sides in England and, therefore, their insight into how to plan and prepare for that series will be invaluable.

"Themes discussed will include work ethics, approach to the game, plans, practices and methods to perform under pressure, and dealing with challenges that come from being high profile players."

