Ghana secures spot at FIFA World Cup 2026

Picture of the Ghanaian football team celebrating after a win against Comoros on October 12, 2025. Instagram/ghana_fa_official

JOHANNESBURG: Ghana secures their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Comoros on Sunday and becomes the fifth African nation to qualify, alongside Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia.

During the match, star midfielder Mohammed Kudus delivered the decisive moment in the 47th minute, slotting home a Thomas Partey pass in front of a 40,000 crowd in Accra.

Even a loss would not have stopped Ghana’s progress, as their nearest challenger, Madagascar, suffered a 4-1 defeat in Bamako.

The result saw Otto Addo's men finish top of Group I with 25 points from ten matches, six ahead of Madagascar, making them the first sub-Saharan African team to confirm qualification in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Madagascar ended the campaign in second place. A win in their final outing could have improved their chances of becoming one of the four best runners-up, who will later compete for a playoff berth.

Elsewhere, Burkina Faso wrapped up their campaign with a 3-1 win over Ethiopia, as substitute Pierre Landry Kabore netted a second-half hat-trick.

While Egypt already qualified for the finals and secured another win by beating Guinea-Bissau 1-0, Niger defeated Zambia 1-0 to claim second place in Group E.

With this result, Ghana join Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia as African countries confirmed representativeness at the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be staged across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Morocco will host Africa’s four-team playoffs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup next month.

Four teams will compete in a mini tournament, including semifinals and a final in Morocco, to decide a single team that will advance to compete in an inter-continental playoff in March for a place in the 48-team field at the 2026 World Cup.