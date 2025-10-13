Denmark stay on top with dominating World Cup qualifying win over Greece

Denmark's Joachim Andersen (centre) celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix against Greece in a FIFA World Cup, UEFA Qualifiers at Parken in Copenhagen on October 12, 2025. — Reuters

Denmark remained unbeaten in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers after defeating Greece 3-1 at home on Sunday, eliminating the visitors from contention and keeping the Group C title race alive until the final rounds.

During the match, Greece enjoyed early possession, but in the 21st minute, Rasmus Hojlund punished a mistake by Greek midfielder Christos Zafeiris, whose poor back pass to the goalkeeper allowed the Napoli striker to slot home easily.

While Joachim Andersen doubled the lead in the 40th minute with a header from Mikkel Damsgaard’s corner, and just a minute later, he added a third after another defensive lapse by Greece.

After halftime, Denmark slowed the tempo, and Greece pulled one back in the 63rd minute when Christos Tzolis blasted a shot past Kasper Schmeichel on a counterattack, the first goal Denmark has conceded in the qualifiers.

Despite late pressure, Greece couldn’t find another goal. Schmeichel produced a fine save to stop Giannis Konstantelias, while Andersen cleared Vangelis Pavlidis's effort off the line to preserve the victory.

Reflecting on the result, Denmark midfielder Morten Hjulmand admitted that the team was not at its best.

"Overall, I don't think we played our best game today. The win is the most important thing. It's the three points. Sometimes you don't reach the top level. I don't think we did that today, but we won 3-1 against a strong team," he said.

Following the defeat for Greece and with two matches remaining, Denmark leads the group with 10 points, edging Scotland on goal difference.

Denmark and Scotland are now set to meet next month, where the group winners will secure qualification for the tournament, while the runners-up will advance to the playoffs.

Currently, both Denmark and Scotland are already guaranteed at least a playoff berth, while Greece, with only three points, is now out of contention.