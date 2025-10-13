Aiden Markram achieves major landmark in Test cricket

Aiden Markram of South Africa pictured during day two of the First Test in the series between Pakistan and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium on October 13, 2025 in Lahore, Pakistan. - PCB

LAHORE: South Africa's stand-in captain Aiden Markram achieved a significant milestone in Test cricket by surpassing 3,000 runs during the opening Test against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Markram, who required just seven runs to reach the landmark, accomplished the feat in his 47th Test match.

His career so far includes 13 half-centuries and eight centuries, making him the 18th South African batter to cross the 3,000-run mark in the format.

The record for the most Test runs by a South African belongs to former all-rounder Jacques Kallis, who amassed 13,206 runs in 165 matches, including 58 fifties and 45 centuries.

Kallis remains the only South African to surpass the 10,000-run milestone in Test cricket.

Hashim Amla ranks second with 9,282 runs in 124 Tests, featuring 41 fifties and 28 centuries, followed by former captain Graeme Smith, who sits third with 9,253 runs in 116 matches, including 38 fifties and 27 centuries.

When this news was filed, South Africa were 19-0 in 6 overs, trailing by 359 runs, with Markram and Ryan Rickelton at the crease.

Earlier in the ongoing first Test, Markram-led South Africa bowled out Pakistan for 378 in 110.4 overs, courtesy of an exceptional spell from left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy, who registered his career-best figures in Test cricket.

Batting first, Pakistan suffered an early setback when opener Abdullah Shafique was trapped lbw by Kagiso Rabada for just two runs in the opening over.

However, captain Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq steadied the innings with a 161-run partnership for the second wicket.

Imam, returning to Test cricket after 2023, notched his 10th Test fifty, while Shan brought up his 12th half-century. Their partnership ended when Prenelan Subrayen dismissed Shan for 76 off 147 balls, an innings laced with nine fours and a six, leaving Pakistan at 163 for two.

Babar Azam, looking fluent upon arrival, achieved a personal milestone by becoming the first Pakistani — and the eighth batter overall — to cross 3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship.

Before tea on day one, Muthusamy struck twice in quick succession, removing Imam for a well-played 93 off 153 balls, which included seven fours and a six, before dismissing Saud Shakeel for a first-ball duck. Pakistan slipped to 199-4.

After the interval, Babar was dismissed for 23 off 48 balls by Simon Harmer, but Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha rebuilt the innings with a composed 50-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Rizwan brought up his 12th Test fifty, while Salman reached his 10th half-century in red-ball cricket.

Resuming day two at 313 for five, the pair continued confidently, extending their stand beyond 150 runs, the highest sixth-wicket partnership for Pakistan against South Africa at home.

However, their promising alliance ended when Muthusamy dismissed Rizwan for a well-crafted 75 off 140 balls, featuring two fours and two sixes, leaving Pakistan at 362 for six.

Muthusamy then ran through the lower order, removing Noman Ali and Sajid Khan for ducks in the same over to complete his five-wicket haul.

He later bowled Shaheen Afridi for seven to claim his sixth wicket, as Pakistan were bowled out for 378 after Salman Ali Agha was dismissed by Subrayen for a well-compiled 93 off 145 balls, studded with five fours and three sixes.