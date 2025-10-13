Pat Cummins provides update on first Ashes Test availability

Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates the dismissal of Shai Hope of West Indies during the 3rd day of the 1st Test match between West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 27, 2025. - AFP

SYDNEY: Australia captain Pat Cummins has admitted that he is “less likely than likely” to play in the opening Test against England, as he continues his recovery from a back injury with less than six weeks remaining before the Ashes begins in Perth.

Cummins’ fitness has been a constant topic of discussion in Australia ever since he was diagnosed with a lumbar bone stress issue in early September.

The fast bowler has not bowled a delivery since Australia’s last Test series in the Caribbean in July.

Speaking at an event in Sydney on Monday, Cummins offered a realistic update on his recovery, saying, “I’d say probably less likely than likely. But we’ve still got a bit of time. I’m running today and every second day, and each run gets a little bit longer. We’ll start bowling prep next week, so I’m probably a couple of weeks away from putting on the spikes and bowling on turf. It’s been a good couple of weeks—each session feels better and better.”

When asked how much time he would need to prepare for a Test, Cummins replied, “You’d want probably at least a month in the nets. If you’re going to play a Test match, you need to be ready to bowl 20 overs a day without thinking about it. Four weeks is pretty tight, but I think somewhere around that mark.”

The right-arm ppacer revealed that while his back has improved, the rehabilitation process remains gradual as he rebuilds strength and mobility.

“It’s a little bit stiff, partly from the injury and partly because it hasn’t been used for a while,” he said. “Each session I do a bit more running to make sure I pull up alright. I’m feeling really good at the moment. Some of the symptoms lingered a bit longer than I’d like, but they’re all gone now. I’m just trying to increase the workload and make sure the body’s responding.”

He added that his gym work now focuses on bowling-specific movements to prepare for the next phase of his return.

“It’s more about getting your muscles ready—side holds, med ball work—just transitioning before you actually get into the nets.”

Australia coach Andrew McDonald recently said a decision on Cummins’ availability for the first Test would be made later this week after assessing his progress through running and gym sessions.

McDonald remained confident that Cummins would play a role in the Ashes even if he misses the series opener.

Cummins, however, was cautious about confirming how many matches he could feature in. “It’s a bit early to know,” he said. “It’s hard to go from not bowling at all to suddenly playing five Tests. The first step is to give ourselves a shot at being right, and then we’ll work it out closer to the time.”

The Australian skipper also admitted feeling frustrated about the timing of the injury.

“Some days I’m annoyed because it’s the Ashes, and it’s such a big summer,” he said. “But I’ve had seven or eight years of almost uninterrupted home summers, so I’ve had a good run as a fast bowler. Maybe it’s my turn. It’s part of cricket—you’re going to get injuries.”

Cummins remains optimistic about his long-term fitness and believes the setback won’t impact his future in the game.

“It’s a back injury I haven’t had for about seven or eight years, and I’ve played a lot of cricket since then,” he said. “When I was 20 and had this injury, I was worried about what my body could handle. But now I know if I get it right and do it properly, I’ll be fine. Hopefully, I can play even more cricket than I have in recent years.”

It is pertinent to mention that the blockbuster Ashes will get underway in Perth on November 21, followed by a day-night Test in Brisbane.

The third Test is scheduled to be played in Adelaide, while the remaining two fixtures will be hosted by Melbourne and Sydney, respectively.