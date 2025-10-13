Noman Ali’s spell puts South Africa on back foot in first Test

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali celebrates with his teammates after taking a wicket on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 13, 2025. – PCB

LAHORE: Noman Ali’s brilliant spell shifted the momentum in Pakistan’s favor, giving the team much-needed relief as South Africa ended day two of the first Test at 216-6 in 67 overs, trailing by 162 runs, with Tony de Zorzi the lone batsman at the crease on Monday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

In pursuit of Pakistan's 378-run first-innings total, South Africa got off to a steady start as openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton negotiated the Pakistani bowling attack before lunch.

After the break, Markram, who recently became the 18th South African to reach 3,000 Test runs, added valuable runs alongside Rickelton.

However, the partnership was broken when Noman Ali dismissed Markram for 20 off 37 balls, leaving South Africa at 45-1 in 11.5 overs.

Wiaan Mulder then joined Rickelton and contributed with the bat, while Rickelton continued to find the boundary, taking the score to 75-1 in 22 overs.

Their stand ended when Noman struck again, removing Mulder for 17 off 41 balls, which included three fours.

Tony de Zorzi walked in next and enjoyed a slice of luck, edging two deliveries past the slip fielders for boundaries. His contributions were crucial as South Africa reached 90-2 in 26 overs.

In the final session, Rickelton showcased his class, scoring his maiden Test fifty and helping the pair put together a 50-run partnership.

De Zorzi also rose to the occasion, reaching his third Test half-century, helping South Africa surpass the 150-run mark, reaching 154-2 in 45 overs. The duo continued to apply pressure on Pakistan, finding boundaries as they gained confidence.

However, the 94-run stand was broken when Salman Ali Agha removed Rickelton, who played a vital knock of 71 off 137 balls, including nine fours and two sixes, leaving the Proteas at 174-3 in 50.1 overs.

The momentum then swung firmly in Pakistan's favor. Tristan Stubbs fell cheaply for eight to Noman Ali, who claimed his third wicket.

In the following over, Sajid Khan struck, dismissing middle-order batter Dewald Brevis for a first-ball duck, leaving South Africa under pressure at 193-5 in 56 overs.

Noman Ali was in scorching form, claiming his fourth wicket by trapping South Africa’s sixth batter, Kyle Verreynne, LBW for just two runs off 12 balls.

Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out for 378 in 110.4 overs, courtesy of an exceptional spell from left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy, who registered his career-best figures in Test cricket.

Batting first, Pakistan suffered an early setback when opener Abdullah Shafique was trapped LBW by Kagiso Rabada for just two runs in the opening over.

However, captain Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq steadied the innings with a 161-run partnership for the second wicket. Imam, returning to Test cricket after 2023, notched his 10th Test fifty, while Shan reached his 12th half-century.

Their partnership ended when Prenelan Subrayen dismissed Shan for 76 off 147 balls, an innings laced with nine fours and a six, leaving Pakistan at 163-2.

Babar Azam, looking fluent upon arrival, achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Pakistani — and the eighth batter overall — to cross 3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship.

Before tea on day one, Muthusamy struck twice in quick succession, removing Imam for a well-played 93 off 153 balls, which included seven fours and a six, and dismissing Saud Shakeel for a first-ball duck. Pakistan slipped to 199-4.

After the interval, Babar was dismissed for 23 off 48 balls by Simon Harmer, but Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha rebuilt the innings with a composed 50-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Rizwan brought up his 12th Test fifty, while Salman reached his 10th half-century in red-ball cricket.

Resuming day two at 313-5, the pair continued confidently, extending their stand beyond 150 runs — the highest sixth-wicket partnership for Pakistan against South Africa at home.

However, their promising alliance ended when Muthusamy dismissed Rizwan for 75 off 140 balls, featuring two fours and two sixes, leaving Pakistan at 362-6.

Muthusamy then ran through the lower order, removing Noman Ali and Sajid Khan for ducks in the same over to complete his five-wicket haul.

He later bowled Shaheen Afridi for seven to claim his sixth wicket, with Pakistan bowled out for 378 after Salman Ali Agha was dismissed by Subrayen for a well-compiled 93 off 145 balls, studded with five fours and three sixes.

For South Africa, Muthusamy finished with impressive figures of 6 for 117 in 32 overs, while Subrayen took two wickets. Rabada and Harmer claimed one wicket apiece.