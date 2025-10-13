Pakistani runners shine at 2025 Chicago Marathon

A group of Pakistani runners participated in the 2025 Chicago Marathon on October 12, 2025. – Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistani runners from across the globe delivered impressive performances at the 2025 Chicago Marathon, one of the seven World Marathon Majors, which this year attracted more than 53,000 participants.

The event featured a diverse group of Pakistani athletes from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to expatriates and dual nationals based in the United States, United Kingdom, Norway, and the Gulf, all proudly carrying the green flag over 42.195 kilometers through the streets of Chicago.

Leading the Pakistani contingent was Syed Ali Hamza, a Pakistani-American based in Villanova, Pennsylvania, who completed the race in 2 hours, 55 minutes, and 14 seconds, emerging as the fastest Pakistani finisher.

He was followed by another USA-based runner of Pakistani origin, Salman Ilyas (2:56:39), and Nizar Nayani (2:57:43).

Nayani said that running under Pakistan’s banner added a special emotional value to his achievement.

“Running a marathon is a self-challenge, but crossing the finish line while representing Pakistan makes it all worth it,” he said.

Among those who traveled from Pakistan, Faisal Shafi from Karachi, one of the country’s top marathoners, stood out with a time of 3:18:52, making him the fastest Pakistan-based runner this year.

A seasoned athlete and a seven-star finisher, Shafi said he executed his race with a specific pacing strategy and achieved a personal milestone.

“I wanted to experiment with pacing in the second half,” Shafi said. “I maintained my rhythm for the first 20 to 25 kilometers and then pushed harder later. This was my most memorable run because I ran my second half faster than my first, something rare in long-distance running. I’m proud of this performance.”

Another standout from Pakistan was Dania Ali from Karachi, who made her World Marathon Major debut in Chicago.

Training on Karachi’s streets, she achieved a personal best of 4:45:07, earning praise from the local running community for her determination and consistency.

Among the women, Aisha Qamar, a U.S.-based runner from Brooklyn, was the fastest female Pakistani finisher, completing the marathon in 3:00:51.

She was followed by Maheen Suleman Sheikh from London (3:55:29), while Sana Malik from Karachi crossed the line in 4:26:27, describing the Chicago crowd as unforgettable.

“It went amazing,” Sana said. “I’ve never experienced such a crowd before. Chicago’s energy was electric, this is something I’ll remember for decades. I’ll keep training hard to come back even stronger.”

Several other Pakistan-based runners turned in commendable efforts, including Bilal Umar (3:39:29), Shah Faisal Khan (3:57:36), Safdar Ali (4:06:45), Yasir Suleman Memon (4:18:40), and Muhammad Tajdar Iqbal (4:21:08), all from Karachi.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Yawar Siddiqui from Islamabad finished in 3:45:26, and Saood Hamid from Lahore completed the course in 5:20:05.

Pakistani expatriates also made their presence felt, with notable finishers including Osman Sarood (San Jose, 3:44:59), Atiq Ul Hassan (Franklin, 3:47:43), Abbas Naqvi (4:12:34), and Imran Zaffar (Harrow, UK, 4:37:31).

A special moment came when Prince Rahim Aga Khan, spiritual leader of the Ismaili community, completed the marathon on his 54th birthday in 4:59:25, receiving cheers and chants of “Happy Birthday!” along the route.

In the elite category, Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo claimed the men’s title in 2:02:23, followed by Kenya’s Amos Kipruto (2:03:54) and Alex Masai (2:04:37).

Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa Gejia won the women’s race in 2:14:56, ahead of Megertu Alemu (2:17:18) and Tanzania’s Magdalena Shauri (2:18:03).

From Villanova to Karachi and London to Riyadh, this year’s Chicago Marathon celebrated the strength, unity, and perseverance of Pakistani runners worldwide.

Their performances not only reflected personal triumphs but also underscored Pakistan’s growing presence in the global marathon scene.

Pakistani Runners – Chicago Marathon 2025 (Finishers under 6 hours)

Rank Name Nationality Based In Finish Time:

1 Syed Ali Hamza PAK (USA) Villanova 2:55:14

2 Salman Ilyas USA Sammamish 2:56:39

3 Nizar Nayani USA Tomball 2:57:43

4 Irtaza Haider PAK Evanston 3:00:50

5 Aisha Qamar USA Brooklyn 3:00:51

6 Faisal Shafi PAK Karachi 3:18:52

7 Muhammad Shah PAK Cincinnati 3:23:12

8 Bilal Umar PAK Karachi 3:39:29

9 Khoula Ahmed NOR — 3:40:21

10 Osman Sarood PAK (USA) San Jose 3:44:59

11 Muhammad Yawar Siddiqui PAK Islamabad 3:45:26

12 Atiq Ul Hassan PAK (USA) Franklin 3:47:43

13 Maheen Suleman Sheikh PAK (GBR) London 3:55:29

14 Shah Faisal Khan PAK Karachi 3:57:36

15 Basil Khan PAK Chicago 4:02:17

16 Safdar Ali PAK Karachi 4:06:45

17 Babar Ghias USA Chicago 4:11:41

18 Abbas Naqvi PAK (USA) Islamabad 4:12:34

19 Adnan Afzal USA Spring 4:14:42

20 Saba Lodhi PAK Wenatchee 4:17:00

21 Yasir Suleman Memon PAK Karachi 4:18:40

22 Muhammad Umer Shafiq PAK (USA) Islamabad 4:20:24

23 Muhammad Tajdar Iqbal PAK Karachi 4:21:08

24 Sana Malik PAK Karachi 4:26:27

25 Khalid Sarfaraz PAK Abu Dhabi 4:36:46

26 Imran Zaffar GBR Harrow 4:37:31

27 Ghassan Tayyab PAK Naperville 4:42:45

28 Dania Ali PAK Karachi 4:45:07

29 Syed Ahsan Ejaz PAK Karachi 4:45:50

30 Raja Arif Ullah Khan PAK Riyadh 4:49:56

31 Muhammad Rizwan Khawaja USA Scottsdale 5:12:19

32 Faraz Siddiqui PAK Weehawken 5:19:56

33 Shazia Nawaz PAK (UAE) Lahore 5:20:05

34 Saood Hamid PAK Lahore 5:20:05

35 Usman Rao PAK (USA) Karachi 5:16:16

36 Fawaz Qamar PAK Gujranwala 5:31:48

37 Ahmed Khan PAK Bristol 5:47:47

38 Muhammad Yousuf PAK Karachi 5:58:19

39 Syeda Maimoona Hamdani PAK Karachi 5:58:31

(Data sourced from the official Chicago Marathon website)