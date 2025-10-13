Harry Brook eyes unity and momentum ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Harry Brook of England bats during the 2nd Vitality IT20 match between England and South Africa at Emirates Old Trafford on September 12, 2025 in Manchester, England. - ECB

England batter Harry Brook believes the upcoming white-ball tour of New Zealand will be “completely different” from the Ashes challenge in Australia but views it as a valuable opportunity for team bonding ahead of the T20 World Cup.

England are set to play three T20 internationals against New Zealand, starting in Christchurch on October 18, followed by a three-match ODI series. The tour will conclude in Wellington on November 1.

All-rounders Sam Curran and Liam Dawson have been named in the ODI squad, while Kent batter Zak Crawley has earned his maiden T20 call-up.

Brook, England’s Test vice-captain, will lead both sides during the New Zealand series.

The Yorkshire batter hopes the tour will foster team unity before England shift focus to reclaiming the Ashes urn for the first time since 2015.

“Personally, and this will be the message to the team — this is completely different. We’ve got the Ashes in a month’s time,” Brook said after England’s arrival in New Zealand.

“We also have a T20 World Cup in February and March, so we’re building up towards that, and this tour can be a great stepping stone.”

Brook emphasised the importance of team bonding, noting that the Test squad has already spent considerable time together off the field.

“The Test boys have had so much time together away from cricket, and this is the perfect opportunity for us to do the same. With the T20 World Cup coming up in the new year, it’s vital we spend time together and strengthen our connections,” he added.

Despite the emphasis on preparation and unity, Brook made it clear that England will maintain their trademark aggressive approach.

“We’re not going to take any team lightly. No matter who we play, we’ll go full throttle at everyone,” he said.

“We always want to be aggressive — to put pressure on the bowlers as a batting unit, take wickets using the dimensions as a bowling unit, and in the field, chase hard.”