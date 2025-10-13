Dave Allen predicts winner of potential Anthony Joshua, Arslanbek Makhmudov fight

This collage of photos features Dave Allen (wearing blue gloves), Arslanbek Makhmudov (wearing black gloves), and Anthony Joshua. — Reuters

British boxer Dave Allen has made his prediction on a potential bout between Anthony Joshua and Arslanbek Makhmudov, saying I would pick ‘AJ’.

Allen himself was dominated by the Russian number one on Saturday, winning the bout comfortably by a unanimous decision at Sheffield Arena.

After the victory, Makhmudov did not take the time to call out Joshua, who has not fought since his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024.

Joshua, the former world heavyweight champion, has not held the gold since losing to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021.

Speaking to Boxing King Media after the fight, Allen reflected on the power of Makhmudov.

“He was good, you know. A lot of amateur experience. He was Russian number one for a long time. He can box, he’s powerful. He was just a bit too good for me, to be honest,” Allen said.

“A bit too big and a bit too good. That’s all right. It’s not as easy [to let your hands go] when you’re in like that. He’s a powerful man, he can really punch. He’s really tough as well. I’m like a domestic-level heavyweight, he’s a bit better than that. So it was hard work. I stuck it out and think I did all right, but come second best.”

Allen, who has also sparred ‘AJ’ on countless occasions in the past, then predicted the winner of Joshua and Makhmudov's potential fight.

“I think I’d pick Joshua to beat him. I think Joshua will flatten him in a couple rounds. But he’s a dangerous guy though, so it’d be a good fight while it lasted,” he said.