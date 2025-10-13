Azhar Mahmood lauds Pakistan’s dominant start in Lahore Test

Pakistan Head Coach Azhar Mahmood looks on during a Pakistan Net Session ahead of India v Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on February 22, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - ICC

LAHORE: Pakistan’s interim red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood has heaped praise on the national team following their commanding start on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Mahmood lauded the performances of skipper Shan Masood and returning opener Imam-ul-Haq, who put on a superb 161-run stand for the second wicket — Pakistan’s highest partnership against South Africa at home.

“Good first day for Pakistan! 313/5. Imam & skipper Shan led with a superb 161-run stand — Pakistan’s highest vs South Africa at home,” Mahmood posted.

The former all-rounder also applauded wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha for their disciplined approach and crucial fifties, which stabilised the innings after a mini-collapse.

He urged the team to build on their position and push the total past 400.

“After a brief collapse, Rizwan & Agha showed resilience with a solid partnership. Now the aim — make the most of the last 5 wickets and push past 400,” he added.





Pakistan closed the opening day on a strong note at 313-5 in 90 overs, with Rizwan unbeaten on 62 and Salman Ali Agha on 52.

Batting first, Pakistan suffered an early setback when opener Abdullah Shafique was trapped leg-before by Kagiso Rabada for just two in the first over.

However, Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq steadied the innings with a brilliant 161-run partnership.

Imam, returning to Test cricket after nearly two years, marked his comeback with a fluent 93 off 153 balls (7 fours, 1 six), while Shan compiled a composed 76 off 147 deliveries, featuring nine boundaries and a six.

Their stand was eventually broken when Prenelan Subrayen dismissed Shan, followed by Senuran Muthusamy striking twice before tea — removing Imam and Saud Shakeel for first-ball duck — reducing Pakistan to 199-4.

Babar Azam, who reached a major milestone by becoming the first Pakistani and the eighth overall batter to surpass 3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship, contributed 23 off 48 before falling to Simon Harmer.

In the final session, Rizwan and Salman revived the innings with a vital unbroken century stand for the sixth wicket, putting Pakistan firmly in control heading into Day Two.