BCCI suggests postponing World Test Championship amid coronavirus crisis

Photo: AFP

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has suggested the World Test Championship (WTC) be postponed as the cricket world grapples with a calendar vastly disrupted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

India sits atop the WTC points table currently, in prime position to qualify for the final, but the suggestion was made by the BCCI as members agreed that the entire FTP through to 2023 would need to be collectively reviewed “with a view to rescheduling as much of the cricket that has been postponed due to COVID-19 as possible.”

As expected, no big decisions were taken at the ICC convened Chief Executives’ Committee meeting via conference call, but the CEC did agree that both the T20 World Cup (scheduled to be played in Australia in October-November) and the 2021 Women’s ODI World Cup (to be played in New Zealand next February-March) for now remain on course.

What has been agreed upon is that there will be regular updates, possibly once a month, to discuss the status of the T20 World Cup - an acknowledgement that the situation remains a fast-evolving one.

According to one official, greater clarity on whether or not the tournament goes ahead may not come at the next call - in four weeks’ time - but could come in the one after that, in June.









