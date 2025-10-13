Kane Williamson out as NZC announces squad for England T20I series

Kane Williamson of New Zealand leaves the field after being dismissed during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium on March 09, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Sunday announced that Kane Williamson will miss the upcoming T20I series at home against England but is targeting a return for the following ODI series.

The 35-year-old, who returned from overseas on Thursday, last played international cricket in the Champions Trophy final against India in Dubai in March.

Williamson, one of the players on a casual NZC contract, had previously made himself unavailable for the three-match T20I series against Australia and also skipped the Zimbabwe tour to play county cricket and The Hundred as part of his Middlesex deal.

New Zealand coach Rob Walter confirmed that Williamson has been managing a “minor medical issue” over the past month, and it was agreed that extra time was needed for his recovery.

"He's obviously a world class player and we're hoping these two weeks will ensure he's ready for the ODIs against England and the following tour by [the] West Indies," Walter said in a statement.

Regular white-ball captain Mitchell Santner has returned after abdominal surgery to lead the side, while fast bowler Ben Sears will miss action due to a left hamstring tear sustained during training last week. Sears is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks.

Rachin Ravindra, Sears’ Wellington teammate and close friend, is set to return after missing the T20I series against Australia due to a facial injury sustained during fielding practice at Bay Oval.

Other injuries have ruled out Finn Allen (foot), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O’Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Lockie Ferguson (hamstring).

With no room for wristspinner Ish Sodhi, Ravindra will serve as the third spin option alongside Santner and Michael Bracewell. Mark Chapman could also contribute with left-arm spin if required.

“It’s great to have Mitch back. He’s not only our leader but also one of the very best white-ball spinners in the world. Likewise, it’s nice to welcome back Rachin, who was unlucky to miss out on Australia and is really excited for this series,” he stated.

Key players Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes and allrounder Jimmy Neesham have all been retained.

Neesham, who turned 35 last month, impressed in the third T20I against Australia with figures of 4 for 26 and has ambitions of playing in the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

“I want to win a World Cup for New Zealand, and that’s the reason I’m still playing,” Neesham said. “Selection ahead of the tournament is out of my hands, but I’ll stay ready and perform when called upon.”

The three-match T20I series against England will begin at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on October 18, with the second T20I at the same venue on October 20.

The final T20I will be held in Auckland. The three-match ODI series runs from October 26 to November 1, with Williamson potentially making his return at his home ground, Bay Oval.

New Zealand T20I Squad:

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson and Tim Seifert (wk).